District One holds Kindergarten drive-thru event

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One Elementary schools will be hosting an event for soon-to-be kindergartners.

Families are invited to "Launch into Kinder" for future students and families to meet their teachers and learn about the programs.

The first meeting will be held in a drive-thru event on Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The principal and staff will be available to answer questions or concerns regarding the upcoming school year. Parents also have the option to register their children online or in person at the schools.

To find your child's school, click here.