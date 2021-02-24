Lane restrictions scheduled on U.S. 95 near Quartzsite

Local News

Lane restrictions scheduled from March 8-19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lane restrictions on U.S. 95, south of Quartzsite, begins Monday, March 8. Expect delays and allow extra travel time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said contractors would replace the pavement. The work is part of a pavement project on U.S. 95 between milepost 80 (near Cibola Road) and 96 (Crystal Hill Road).

The lane restrictions will occur from Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project is expected to end on March 19.