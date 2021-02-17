New infantry squad vehicle testing at YPG

Local News

A look into the Yuma Test Center course - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is home to one of the country's largest military testing facilities. Today a new infantry squad vehicle is tested for reliability, maintainability, and performance in a desert environment.

The technology built in this vehicle helps military personnel determine whether they can continue driving towards their destination or if it's time to continue the trip on foot. The goal is to cut down walking time for infantry squads to be more physically prepared to carry out any given mission.

Soldiers must carry their equipment while they are on foot. The weight of that equipment is usually more than their own body weight.

Drivability testing will continue at YTC through May 2021. The vehicle will then be subject to rollover testing at a different testing facility.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif takes us on a ride in the new vehicle.