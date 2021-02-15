Locals respond to Trump’s second impeachment acquittal

Local News

A second pass for the former president - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Trump's impeachment woes fade away, but his legal troubles are still ahead of him.

The former president is not the first and only president to be faced with impeachment twice and now to be acquitted twice. Yumans have some words to share.

"I think he should have not been acquitted. I think he should have faced the consequences of his actions," says Annette Thom.

In addition to being the first two-time impeachment and acquittal, no impeachment has ever been brought forth after a president's term is over. The purpose of impeachment is to remove a sitting president from office.

With only seven Republicans voting in favor of the impeachment, the Democrats did not have enough votes to win the uphill battle. A total of 17 Republican votes would have made the difference.

