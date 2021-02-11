Local News

With Valentine's Day just around the corner the Arizona Public Service reminds us to spark romance, not power outages.

YUMA, ARIZ. (KYMA, KECY) - APS says to keep balloons grounded Because if they're released into the air, they can cause dangerous power outages.

Damage can occur as they come in contact with overhead lines and electrical equipment.

According to APS, one balloon this year already caused an outage that lasted thirteen hours.

To keep balloons away from power lines, APS offers the following tips:



• Only use balloons indoors and away from overhead power lines. Even non-metallic balloons can become entangled in lines and cause an outage.

• Always attach a weight to metallic balloons or keep them tethered at all times.

• Never play with balloons, kites or drones around overhead power lines.

• Always deflate balloons and dispose of them properly when no longer in use.

• Always assume power lines are energized. Keep yourself, your equipment and all other items at least 100 feet away from power lines.