Yuma County’s four-year plan for workforce development

A plan to support businesses and workers in the county - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - ARIZONA@WORK has drawn up a 131 page four-year plan for Yuma County. The plan includes the evolving job demands and how to support businesses and employees.

According to the plan by ARIZONA@WORK Executive Director Nidia Herrera, areas of focus are manufacturing, renewable energy, transportation and warehousing, healthcare, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, professional scientific and technical services

construction, accommodation and food services, public administration and waste services.

The plan was written PRE-COVID. Many jobs have now turned remote. However, manual labor jobs are still necessary, especially in Yuma County as it is largely agriculturally driven.

