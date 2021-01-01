Higher minimum wage takes effect January 1, 2021

Local News

New laws take effect on January 1, 2021, including minimum wage increase laws

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we ring in the new year, almost half of the U.S. is increasing the minimum wage. Arizona and California are among the states increasing the minimum wage this year.

Arizona minimum wage goes up 15 cents from $12.00 an hour to $12.15 an hour.

California minimum wage goes up on a slightly different scale. According to ca.gov, businesses with 26 or more employees raise their minimum wage to $14.00 an hour. This is up to one dollar from 2020. The government website also states that businesses with 25 or fewer employees raise their minimum wage to $13.00 an hour, previously $12.00 an hour in 2020.

While a pay rate increase is always good, it impacts businesses more than usual this time around, especially restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity as they follow social distancing mandates.

Yuma Landing owner Yvonne Peach says it adds up for her because she increases the entire staff's wage, not just minimum wage employees.

