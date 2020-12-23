Bringing in the New Year with a bang

Local News

Firefighters offer important advice on lighting up the night with fireworks - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With many holiday celebrations moving outdoors, many families are considering a festive and fiery way to brighten their celebrations - fireworks.

While fireworks can be fun and exciting, firefighters say they can also be dangerous. They urge people to take precautions to prevent both injury and property damage.

Fireworks that explode in the air, such as bottle rockets, aerial fireworks and firecrackers are illegal in Arizona, but others are allowed.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with firefighters about which fireworks are legal, and how to use them responsibly.