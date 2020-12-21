Yuma’s less fortunate children to receive gifts from the Angel Tree

Local News

Salvation Army raises holiday spirits in spite of the pandemic - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 800 children are receiving gifts Monday, thanks to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, and the 250+ families who signed up to donate.

The program is nationwide and anyone can sign up to be an angel or a donor. There is a questionnaire to that each person fills out to see if they qualify and to get important information, such as clothing size and needs.

The donors shop based on the information received.

Corps Officers Lt. Camelia Gonzalez has been running the program in Yuma and is in charge of todays distribution running from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Lt. Gonzalez says the toy needs were met this year, but that the pandemic affected monetary donations by half of what they usually receive.

The pick up is set up as a drive through so that people can drive up, open their truck to receive the items and drive off.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif talks to the Lt. Gonzalez about donations and distribution.