Local Links: Yuma attraction offers four-legged fun

News 11's Crystal Jimenez saddles up for adventure

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Desert Horse Adventures (DHA) is trying to bring a little outdoors fun to people amid the pandemic.

The business is located at 1219 E County 14th Street in Yuma.

People can come in for either private lessons, adventure rides, interact with a variety of farm animals, or book one of the horses from Party Ponies Yuma.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez previews her ride into adventure in this livestream report

For those who are looking for something romantic, DHA offers moonlight rides.

All ages are welcomed. There is even a kids corner with toys for children three and under to enjoy.

Like many businesses, DHA has taken a hit during the pandemic.

With mental health affecting many, having this access to the great outdoors can help some.

Pricing and how to book a horse ride are on the Desert Horse Adventure website.

Full Disclosure: This business is an advertiser for our station and is trying to jump start it's business. This is our way of helping businesses in our area.

