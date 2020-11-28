Skip to Content
Caballeros de Yuma annual tower lighting event

City of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Caballeros de Yuma is hosting their annual tower lighting event Saturday at Desert Sun Stadium.

The 34th Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. November 28 including a plethora of family events, dependent on health department's approval.

The lighting ceremony features dance performances, special guests and Christmas carolers.

Individual groups are welcome to attend and watch within socially-distanced squares painted on the field.

The lights create a 200-foot Christmas tree effect that can be seen around Yuma until the first week of January.

Admission is a donation of non-perishable food items to the Food Bank.

April Hettinger

