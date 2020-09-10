Massive flames rip through home in Yuma neighborhood

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple firefighters responded to a massive house fire in Yuma, Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home near 9th Avenue and 6th Street. 9th Avenue was shut down by police to keep the public safe.

According to Yuma Fire Department and neighbors in the area, the fire likely started in the homeowner's garage.

Another neighbor told 13 On Your Side that the shingles on the roof could have added more fuel to the fire.

One person was treated for smoke-related issues on the scene, but there is no word yet on if others were inside of the home when the fire started.

Mike Erfert is the public information officer for YFD.

“Firefighters have knocked down the fire at this point and they're working on getting hot spots completely extinguished. We've received assistance from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma fire they're on the scene to help relieve and rotate our personnel,” he explained.

Erfert says crews will be on scene for quite some time.

The fire also triggered a power outage in the neighborhood.

The cause of the fiery blaze is still under investigation.