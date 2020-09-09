Local makes wooden barbell jacks to donate proceeds to HSOY

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Marine is selling hand-crafted wooden barbell jacks for at-home gyms and giving all the proceeds to the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

Local Randy Lopez came up with the idea to spread positivity and eliminate division in the world. He wanted to use this product to join together the art of woodwork and service to the community.

Kari Tatar, Director of Development with HSOY says the humane society appreciates Lopez's effort to step up.

"I was like, 'OK, we'll partner together and do what we can,'" Tatar said. "So, it really was his collaboration, his idea. I give all the credit to him but truly grateful for another great Yuman taking care of our homeless pets."

Each jack has an athletic tape grip handle, polyurethane finish, and a beer bottle opener.

"It's made out of Doug fir wood. It's got a polyurethane finish, and all it does is it helps you lift the barbell off the ground so that you're able to change the plates," Lopez explained.

Lopez chose to donate the earnings to HSOY because he's always been about giving back to the local community.

"I made that barbell and was like, 'Hmm, maybe I can make a few of these and sell them and donate the money to them.' I got a few pets of my own and I'm pretty passionate about animals," Lopez said.

Tatar says the humane society will put the money to good use, caring for those pets who don't have a home.

"Everything that we get donated goes 100% toward our animals whether it's food, housing, spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchips," Tatar stated.

Tatar is thankful to be a part of a town like Yuma.

"This is an amazing community in Yuma," Tatar explained. "We have probably one of the most loving and giving communities that I've ever been a part of."

As for the beer opener, "You're allowed to crack a beer as soon as you're done working out," Lopez said.

If you are interested in purchasing a wooden barbell jack, Lopez is selling them for $35 each. He can be reached via phone (831-207-3185) or email at randylopez7@gmail.com.

Tune in tonight on 13 On Your Side to hear more about how the jacks came about and how HSOY will benefit from the donations.