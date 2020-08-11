Bringing the community and art together one rock at a time

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Facebook group called Yuma Rocks invites the community to paint rocks and hide them throughout the city.

Anahi Gaxiola is a co-creator of Yuma Rocks, who got inspiration from her aunt.

"It was just something for fun. Something to do over the summer, so we decided let's bring art and the community together," Gaxiola said. "So, that's how Yuma Rocks came to be."

Anyone can participate by painting their rock and directing the finder to the Yuma Rocks Facebook group. They are hidden in various places around the city and even across the world.

"We've had people leave them at the movie theater, on the Desert Hills Golf Course sign, you know, at gas stations," Gaxiola added. "There's been rocks found in Germany as well that say Yuma Rocks on it."

