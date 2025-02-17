Yuma locals protest Trump on President’s Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another rally in Yuma protesting the Trump Administration.

“Why are you here? Unity!” shouted the crowd.

From the Trump Administration's executive orders and the involvement of billionaire Elon Musk, to Palestine and undocumented migrants, locals at Monday's event say they are speaking out for those who don't have a voice.

Their goal is it show others unity and how they may be affected by some of the new policies being put into place.

“We are affected by his executive orders, we are affected by what he wants to be done. We need to stand up together, it is our responsibility to do so,” said Roxanne Barley, a local protestor.

Some in the group feel that this new administration is going against what America stands for, but hope to see unity in the people.

“The new administration’s efforts to kind of take down democracy and our constitution… we don’t have to put people down we can grow together on all sides of the political spectrum,” said local protestor Patricia Martinez.

The protestors share why they chose to meet at city hall.

“This is why we’re here to let you know that we will not stand by this president, we will not stand by his executive orders and we will be coming to you to make sure that those changes are being made,” said Barley

The organizers of the rally say they will continue to voice their concerns until changes are made and to expect more events like this in the near future.