Illegal border crossings drop significantly in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Illegal border crossings are dropping dramatically in Yuma, raising questions about what's behind the change and how its impacting our local community.

There was a section of the Yuma border which was once crowded with migrants trying to cross into the U.S. We visited the border earlier and didn’t see a single person, something Border Patrol says reflects a major shift in enforcement.

The Yuma sector was once a hotspot for illegal crossings and has seen a dramatic decline in recent months.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre says this is a big contrast compared to recent years

“Yesterday, we arrested six people for the entire Yuma sector. That's 126 miles of border that we patrol. The day before, 7 arrests. I mean, this is a stark contrast compared to a couple years back when we were having over a thousand people a day enter," explained Chief De La Torre.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in Fiscal Year 2024, Yuma saw over 19,000 encounters from October through December.

In fiscal year 2025, there were just 5,000 encounters for those first three months, showing a 71% reduction.

For many locals, this news brings them peace of mind

“I think in our community, if we want to be safe and we want to have a thriving, healthy community, then no matter what the illegal activity is - if its dropping, that's good for all of us," said Tyrone Jones, a Yuma local.

Chief De La Torre says this decline is because of the immediate legal consequences.

“If a person enters illegally, those aliens will be returned to their country of origin," he said.

Chief De La Torre says this drop in illegal crossings is allowing them to focus on other illegal activity along the border.