Lawmakers and advocates push for lower prices for Arizonans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Opportunity Arizona unfolded their affordability agenda today at the state capitol calling for bold action to lower prices for every day working Arizonans.

Opportunity Arizona tells me this agenda contains a series of proposals aimed to lower prescription drug prices, address housing availability, and hold health insurers accountable

Opportunity Arizona leaders along with community advocates are calling on lawmakers to deliver relief for hardworking families. Executive director Ben Scheel says rising prices are getting out of hand

“Prices are rising at really high rate in Arizona. Folks are sick and tired of it. They recognize that as these prices are going up, corporations and wall streets are posting record profits and they realize that that's not fair”

And some locals in Yuma are feeling the effects of that.

One local says “Everything is so expensive. Like eggs, we don’t eat eggs anymore.”

Scheel recognizes they will face some challenges but says they’re prepared to attack those head on.

“We plan to overcome that by activating Arizonans to make a great push to their legislators to call them to pass this legislation and thats why were investing in helping Arizonans make their voices heard at the state legislation”

To learn more about the proposed legislation you can head to their website at https://www.Opportunityarizona.Org/