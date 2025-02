YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola High School Senior Isabella Duenas is just one of 36 Arizona students who have been selected as Finalists for the Flinn Scholarship.

Two other Yuma students were Semi-Finalists including Cibola High School Senior, Clarissa Haddad and ASU Preparatory Digital, Yuma Senior Abhiram Chervu.

Each of the Semi-Finalists are awarded $15,000 per year scholarship if they choose to attend ASU, NAU or U of A.