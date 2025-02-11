City of San Luis offices closed for President’s Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices for the City of San Luis, Arizona will be closed in observance of President's Day.

The City's offices will be closed on February 17 and resume on February 18.

Residential trash will also be rescheduled to the next day. If your trash is to be picked up Monday, then it will be picked up Tuesday.

San Luis reminds the community that utility payment can be paid online here, over the phone at (855) 314-2095, or at a self-serving kiosk outside City Hall.