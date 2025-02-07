Skip to Content
Yuma County

Young girl returns to get another tattoo in Yuma

Black Onyx Tattoo Shop
By ,
today at 11:50 AM
Published 11:40 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A minor will be returning to Yuma to get another tattoo Friday.

The girl, who was 9-years-old at the time, was previously flown to Yuma to get a tattoo of an American flag.

The story received national attention and locals were outspoken about the parent's decision to get her tattooed at a young age.

In our previous story, the tattoo artist spoke about tattooing the girl and said, "I looked up the laws it was all legal, I was like lets see, lets see - I mean, I didn’t do anything illegal."

We have reached out to parties involved and will update this story tonight.

