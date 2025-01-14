Tattoo artists speaks on nine-year-old girl getting tattooed in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A nine-year-old girl from Turkey was flown to Yuma by her parents to get a tattoo.

A video was posted to social media about the minor receiving a tattoo of an American flag from Black Onyx Empire Tattoo.

Originally the girl wanted a tattoo of Donald Trump on her neck but the tattoo artist and owner of the tattoo place Black Onyx Empire Tattoo, Sosa convinced her to get one of the flag.

She was flown to Yuma due to Arizona law making it legal for a minor to get a tattoo if they have their parent's permission.

We'll have more tonight, including an interview with the tattoo artist.