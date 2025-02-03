More than makeup: How a high-tech lipstick is fighting against domestic violence



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This product may look like a regular lipstick but the product is designed for more than just beauty, Esōes cosmetics has embedded discreet safety technology inside giving users a way to send emergency alerts with just one touch.

Tori Bourguignon the executive director Amberly’s Place says domestic violence continues to be a serious issue in Yuma

In 2024, we had 1,772 primary and secondary victims of domestic violence in Yuma county. Domestic violence is our highest call for service on an annual basis and it has been historically for most of the 25 years we’ve been doing this work.

While shelters are providing critical support, companies like Esōes cosmetics are taking a different approach by using technology embedded lipstick

Joy hoover, Esōes CEO says “I'm in an emergency situation and I need help now. Sometimes the push of a button is the matter of life or death, all you have to do is on the bottom of the lipstick is a button and the button is fully customizable with our app”

Within the app you can personalize your safety plan allowing you to dispatch authorities to your location by the push of a button. But thats not all, hidden inside the lipstick are also test strips, allowing you to tests drinks you may believe have been tampered with

“In 3 to 5 seconds, it can tell you immediately if it changes color from the yellow to the pink. If it changes to blue or orange we tell people if it changes any color don’t use it”

Hoover says this technology can also help in domestic violence situations

“If you’re living with someone who is violent, a lot of times they take your phone and so what we built it as if your lipstick is within 40 feet of your phone it still works and it doesn’t show on the phone that your doing anything, so you could grab your lipstick, push the button and it can priority dispatch authorities to your location"

If you or someone you know needs help… amberly’s place is available 24/7. if your intrested in learning more about Esōes Cosmetics and their innitiative you can head to their website at esoescosmetics.com