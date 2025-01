YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The BBQ and Brew Festival is set to return to Yuma on February 21 and 22.

The event will have live music, a barbecue competition, food and family entertainment.

Performances will include a tribute to George Strait, as well as entertainment from local bands.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls will be at the festival to take on Meat Candy Q, the festival's grand champion, in a cooking contest at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.