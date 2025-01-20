Yuma locals react to President Trump’s inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some locals in Yuma are reacting to President Donald Trumps inauguration by throwing a party.

"It's one of the happiest days of my life," said Deb Hutt, the host of the party.

They had live music, food, and plenty of Trump accessories.

They say they are optimistic for what the future of America holds.

“We’re so happy we just feel like the country’s in a great mood and so much patriotism, I’m just honored with our new president,” said Fred Oedekoven.

Hutt says it's all about being optimistic about Trump being back in office.

“We have both Democrats and Republicans here and it’s just our neighbors and friends and some people we don’t even know have stopped by and we just love it we just love to share our enthusiasm with everybody in the community and I hope everybody will open up their hearts to president Trump and give him a chance," said Hutt.

Along with the local celebrations, some even decided to make the trip out to Trump’s inauguration, including Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

Meanwhile, Arizona State Senator Brian Fernandez says he did not vote for President Trump but despite a difference of opinion on some topics he hopes Trump does what’s best for the country.

“I’d like us to kind of go back to a time where we just all work together and figure out the ways we can make our state and our country as great a place it can be,” said Senator Fernandez.

Whether you voted for him or not, many Americans say they hope to see the United States run as best as it can.