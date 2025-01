YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A mixed martial arts competition by the Yuma Fight League will be held locally at the Paradise Casino Event Center.

The main event, a fight between Daviante Jones and Tommy Mommer, will be on Saturday, January 25, with a ceremonial weigh-in on January 24.

The MMA show is in support of local martial artists with both youth and adults.

