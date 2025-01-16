Amberly’s Place marks 25 years of supporting victims of abuse in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly’s Place, a vital resource for victims of abuse in Yuma County and beyond, is celebrating 25 years of dedicated service. Since opening its doors in 2000, the organization has grown from assisting 48 victims in its first year to supporting more than 3,000 annually.

“Never doubt the ability of a small group of people to change the world, and that is true of Amberly’s Place,” said Executive Director Tori Bourguignon. “We are a product of our community’s desire to impact lives and improve the quality of life here.”

Amberly’s Place offers a range of critical programs, including the Children’s Justice Project, which trains over 1,500 professionals each year to identify and report child abuse. Their "Report Right Away" campaign has also been pivotal in encouraging victims to seek help sooner, granting them quicker access to life-changing support.

Reflecting on the organization’s journey, Bourguignon expressed gratitude for the countless individuals who have contributed to its mission. “It’s just been an incredible journey, and there have been so many people who have been a part of the things we’ve accomplished,” she said.

Development Director Trevor Umphress described Amberly’s Place as a "lighthouse" for victims, providing daily care to five to seven individuals. “It’s the most amazing thing every day because I know that those five to seven individuals—they know they’re believed, they know they’re loved, and they know they’re not alone,” Umphress said.

However, Umphress also acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the work. “For 25 years, we’ve been sad that we exist, that we have to come to work and do this. But every day, we empower those individuals, giving them strength and hope for the future,” he said.

To celebrate this milestone, Amberly’s Place will host a "Venetian Dreams Gala" on February 8th at the Q Resort and Casino. Proceeds will support the organization’s mission to provide trauma-informed care and advocacy for victims of abuse.