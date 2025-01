YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says they will be doing police training on E. 26th Street.

The training will be happening on the night of January 14, 2025.

Police are advising the community to be aware of loud bangs and shouting in the area, as special training will be occurring.

A post about the training can be read on their social media here.