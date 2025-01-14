Skip to Content
Yuma County

Martin Armijo Insurance celebrates 30 years in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business is reaching a milestone serving the Yuma community.

Martin Armijo Insurance is celebrating its 30 anniversary.

The party will be Wednesday, January 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Owner Martin Armijo is happy to be part of Yuma and give back to the community for the past three decades.

"Of course, we sponsor everything in town whether is the food bank, the catholic society or any of the local non-profit, we help them for many, many years," said Martin Armijo, owner of Armijo Insurance Inc.

The Martin Armijo Insurance Inc. office is located on 32nd Street near Arizona Avenue.

