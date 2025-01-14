Local farmers protecting agriculture crops from freezing temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the winter season here, local farmers and growers must adapt to the climate to make sure their product comes out as healthy as possible.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, crops can begin to freeze starting at 32 degrees, which is something local growers must keep an eye on.

While some of Yuma usually sees around 40 degree temps during this time of year, some fields throughout the county can get well below this.

That is why before harvesting, crews must make sure these crops are thawed out.

“If we go in the field and it's still thawed the product wouldn’t last it would literally die out and the shelf life wouldn’t last that long at all it would get damaged," said Valentin Sierra, the food safety director at Amigo Farms.

Waiting for the ice to thaw can also affect the worker's schedule.

“I get here early to stop the workers from showing up early so they are not waiting around because then we have to pay them for that time and when it the ice melts we’ll call them to get here at a good time,” said Francisco Martinez, a harvest supervisor.

However, for some products farmers can choose to use fans just to be on the safe side.

“After reading weather reports and stuff they’ll go out there and place those windmills with heaters out there and turn them on to keep the air circulating around that area so that the frost won’t be as bad,” said Sierra.

When growing various forms of product it is important to make sure which crops are more resistant than others.