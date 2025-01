YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - NAACP will be hosting a walk and celebration in Yuma for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025 starting at 11 a.m.

Participants will begin the walk on the east side City Hall Parking Lot at One City Plaza, then the celebration will be at the MLK Youth Center (300 S. 13th Ave).