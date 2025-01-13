African Children’s Choir to perform in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The African Children's Choir is making a stop in Yuma for their U.S. tour.

17 children from Uganda are in the choir, each coming from different backgrounds to perform around the United States.

“The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be,” says Choir Manager, Tina Sipp. “These concerts not only provide hope and encouragement to our audiences, but they offer the children life-changing experiences that help shape them into future leaders.”

The performance will be at Foothills Southern Baptist Church (13148 E. 40th St.) on Wednesday, February 12 and Friday, February 14, both starting at 7 p.m.

Seating is first-come, first-serve as there are limited spots.

For more information, you can visit their site here.