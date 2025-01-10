City holds groundbreaking ceremony for new East Mesa Community Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city held a ground breaking ceremony for the new East Mesa Community Park Friday afternoon.

Yuma strives for this new East Mesa Park to be enjoyed by all children with a little something for everyone

The park is set to cost around $17,000,000 and will be located in the East Mesa neighborhood next to the Arizona State Veteran's home.

One of the main features of the park is its inclusivity.

“Children with disabilities can truly play alongside their friends and their siblings throughout the entire space there’s also a large lake area that’s in the middle of it as well, there’s a modest amphitheater, there’s some trails,” said director of Parks and Recreation Eric Urfer.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls was also in attendance and he shares how news parks can help the citizens feel more proud of Yuma.

“It’s one of those things that helps build civic pride you know you can go to a park, you can stretch your legs, you can see a lot of variety of people, do somethings, relax, play sports, all those things build a quality of life that’s really essential for a good community and good overall civic development,” said Mayor Nicholls.

The city shares what message they have for the citizens of Yuma along with this new park.

“We’re listening this was a high priority of our resident base and it also sends the message that city leadership is truly invested in providing quality parks and recreational facilities for the residents of this community,” said Urfer.

The park is expected to be completed by March of 2026.