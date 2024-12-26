Shots fired Christmas morning in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers were called about shots fired Christmas morning in the area of West 26th Street, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

At about 6:35 a.m. on December 25, officers were called about gunfire on West 26th Street.

Once there, officers found an empty vehicle that appeared to have been struck by bullets.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on this, YPD encourages to call the police department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.