City of San Luis offices to close for Christmas Day
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices at the City of San Luis will be closed next Wednesday in observance of Christmas Day.
In a press release, while the offices will open on Thursday, December 26, emergency services will remain available.
The City also says that residential trash collection will remain on schedule.
If anyone needs to make a utility payment during that time, the City recommends the following options:
- Online
- Call 855-314-2095
- Speak to a live operator at 800-720-6847
- Use a self-serving kiosk outside City Hall
- Use a drop box outside City Hall if anyone's paying with checks or a money order
If anyone has a water or sewer emergency, the City says to call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.