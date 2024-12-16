Skip to Content
Yuma County

City of San Luis offices to close for Christmas Day

City of San Luis
By
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:48 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices at the City of San Luis will be closed next Wednesday in observance of Christmas Day.

In a press release, while the offices will open on Thursday, December 26, emergency services will remain available.

The City also says that residential trash collection will remain on schedule.

If anyone needs to make a utility payment during that time, the City recommends the following options:

  • Online
  • Call 855-314-2095
  • Speak to a live operator at 800-720-6847
  • Use a self-serving kiosk outside City Hall
  • Use a drop box outside City Hall if anyone's paying with checks or a money order

If anyone has a water or sewer emergency, the City says to call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content