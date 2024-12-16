City of San Luis offices to close for Christmas Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices at the City of San Luis will be closed next Wednesday in observance of Christmas Day.

In a press release, while the offices will open on Thursday, December 26, emergency services will remain available.

The City also says that residential trash collection will remain on schedule.

If anyone needs to make a utility payment during that time, the City recommends the following options:

Online

Call 855-314-2095

Speak to a live operator at 800-720-6847

Use a self-serving kiosk outside City Hall

Use a drop box outside City Hall if anyone's paying with checks or a money order

If anyone has a water or sewer emergency, the City says to call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.