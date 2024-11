SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department have received a dog to help strengthen the community.

Zoe is an 11-week old Goldendoodle trained to provide comfort and emotional support.

She will make appearances at community events, schools and offer comfort for victims in need of emotional assistance.

Zoe was named by the students at Tierra del Sol, according to Somerton police.