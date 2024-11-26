Annual Crossroads Mission Three Days of Thanksgiving begins

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday was the first day of the Crossroads Mission annual Three Days of Thanksgiving.

Over 200 people gathered at the mission to help serve or receive food.

I was able to help the mission and other volunteers serve free food, drinks, dessert, and even clothing.

The mission delivered over 1,000 meals to the homebound and served over 600 meals at the mission.

Angel Barrera, a mission member, has been homeless for three years and he shares how this event helps him get through these hard times.

“I’ve never been to places like this you know this place is pretty good you know, it’s a big place and I’m very comfortable and everything is okay everything is good you know," said Barrera.

The Crossroads CEO, Myra Garlit, says this is what the Mission is all about.

“We are very busy all around with all of the services that we offer it’s just if you need something Crossroads is the place to be to help you out," said Garlit.

Kofa girl's basketball High School coach Rhonda Payne, used this asa teaching moment for her players.

“I need the girls to be able to see that it is important to give back to the community and not just enjoy things that they have but I want them to see that there is another way of life out there that they might not be aware of and that they can be appreciative to and donate their time and effort to," said Payne.

And this effort didn't go unnoticed.

“That means I can have a plate here you know because thanks to the other people who donated and brought stuff here you know and I am very grateful that these things happen to me," said Barrera.

The event continues Wednesday with a pot roast where everyone is invited to attend or volunteer, however the mission is still in need of more home delivery drivers.