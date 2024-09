YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A military helicopter made an emergency landing in the Sandpits near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

At about 11 a.m., a helicopter made a landing five miles north of MCAS Yuma airfield to perform essential troubleshooting.

An official says no damages were done to the aircraft and everyone onboard were safe.

The aircraft does not belong to YPD, says another official.