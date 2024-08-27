Parks and Recreation Department to receive $1 million donation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department will be receiving a special $1,000,000 donation.

The donation comes from Jones and Brigida Osborn, both of whom passed away several years ago.

Osborn represented Yuma and La Paz counties in the Arizona Legislature for 20 years, while also serving as the editor for the Yuma Sun.

The regional director of the Arizona Community Foundation, Veronica Shorr, explains why Osborn decided to give this money.

“He really wanted a place for families to safely go and enjoy the outdoors which is why he decided to leave this huge gift to benefit the Parks and Rec Department," said Shorr.

One local heavily involved with parks and recreation explains what donations like this allow them to accomplish.

“As a commissioner on the Parks Department Commission I am grateful for the opportunity that this presents us to serve and to bring the public’s wants and needs to fruition," said Brannick Harris, the Vice Chair of the parks and rec commission.

One city council member explains why this money could not have come at a better time.

“The timing of this money is perfect because we just got done with the parks art and trails report and so now there’s certain line items that the community has been requesting and with this money now it opens up some options for us to look at," said City Council member Art Morales.

Parks and recreation will receive the money in grants of $40,000-$50,000 every year.