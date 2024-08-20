Local political leaders mingle in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (KYMA, KECY) - Several local leaders are at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

Some locals in attendance are newly elected city council member Karen Watts, along with her son Dante Mitchell, who is a delegate.

Both have been at the convention since Monday.

Watts describes the event as full of excitement and unity, while also relaying one of the main messages of the night.

“Safeguarding you know our women’s reproductive rights it was over and over that this was being stressed that’s what they want to do is protect and safeguard our reproductive rights," said Watts.

Meanwhile Mitchell describes more of the policies the democratic party is following and how these have personally affected them.

“Kamala Harris is running on freedom, reproductive freedom, freedom to live, with our families and be able to afford things, you know president Biden legalized my marriage in his administration and I’m confident that Vice President Kamala Harris will continue that legacy," said Mitchell.

Beth Rossell, a local clinical nurse educator who previously lived in Chicago for ten years and worked on the 2008 Chicago Obama presidential campaign, shares her reaction to Tuesday’s DNC convention.

“It’s really a full circle moment for me to just see both of the Obama’s supporting our hopefully our next and first female female president," said Rossell.

The mother-son duo knows Arizona will play a key role in the upcoming election and says locals should pay attention to the DNC this week.