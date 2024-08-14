Man attacked after feeding stray cats in the Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man sustained a black eye after things got physical as he was feeding and taking care of some stray cats in the Foothills.

It took place by the Fry's in the Foothills where Mark Makar was doing what he does everyday, looking out for some cats that belong to a registered colony before he was physically attacked by a stranger.

"And I asked him, nicely, to please keep [his] dogs back. The dogs came running right up to the fence and, you know, he was right behind them and I asked him to restrain the dogs and he got belligerent," said Mark Makar, victim of attack.

And before he knew it, the owner of the dogs and him were face-to-face.

"He came over from the parking lot, over the wall and the fence and, you know, was threatening me, got right in my face, yelling and screaming. He spit on me, and I pushed him away and he punched me in the face and did this," said Makar.