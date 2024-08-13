Yuma Fire Marshal Graduates Prestigious National Fire Academy Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department is celebrating a remarkable achievement as Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin has completed the Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program at the National Fire Academy, becoming one of the few women from Arizona to do so. This prestigious program is designed for senior-level fire and emergency service leaders, equipping them with the advanced skills needed to address complex challenges within their communities.

Franklin’s journey to this accomplishment was no easy feat. The EFO Program, known for its rigorous curriculum and competitive selection process, is a multi-year commitment that attracts top leaders from fire and emergency services nationwide. Participants in the program engage in intensive coursework, leadership development, and collaborative problem-solving with peers from diverse backgrounds.

Reflecting on her experience, Franklin admitted to initial doubts when she entered the program. "I was pretty nervous going into it. I was sitting in a room with fire chiefs from huge departments—I didn’t know if I was in the right place or not, but by the end of it, I definitely felt like I was,” she said.

Her successful completion of the program is not only a personal milestone but also a significant achievement for the Yuma Fire Department. Fire Engineer David Padilla emphasized the importance of Franklin’s accomplishment, stating, “Kayla’s successful completion of this represents just one more person in the Yuma Fire Department that has reached a milestone of Executive Fire Officer—it’s a big deal.”

Franklin officially graduated from the EFO Program at the end of May, joining Fire Chief Dustin Fields as the only other Yuma Fire Department member to have completed this esteemed program. Her achievement is a testament to her dedication and sets a new standard for leadership within Yuma’s fire services.

As the community celebrates Franklin's success, her journey serves as an inspiration to other aspiring leaders in the fire service, particularly women, who seek to make a significant impact in their field. Franklin’s accomplishment not only honors her hard work and perseverance but also enhances the capabilities and resilience of the Yuma Fire Department, ensuring that it remains well-equipped to protect and serve the community.