Customs and Border Protection announces New San Luis Port Director

San Luis, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chris Leon has been named the new San Luis Port Director, announced by Customs and Border Protection in June 2024.

Leon is a Yuma County native as he spend many years here.

He started his career with CBP back in 1999 where over the years he worked in the Tucson Field Office, Sky Harbor International Airport, and many other position across the state of Arizona.

Before this position he had also served Assistant Port Director for the Area Port of San Luis for a couple of years.