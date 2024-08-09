Skip to Content
Alternating lane restrictions on US 95 planned near Yuma

Published 2:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drivers should expect delays following a north and southbound lane restriction on US 95 beginning August 12, according to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The following will occur 24/7 beginning Monday, August 12 at 5 a.m., until late January 2025:

  • North and southbound US 95 will be reduced to a single lane between mileposts 51.6 (tank crossing area) and 53.3 (near Castle Dome Road), with alternating traffic control
  • Flaggers, a pilot car, and Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel will direct motorists through the work zone as needed between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph
  • An 11-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place
  • Flagging operations will be lifted on Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans’ Day. Restrictions will also be lifted from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday, and from Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

There will be bridge deck and paving work as part of a pavement preservation project.

