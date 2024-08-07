Wellton to begin street improvement project

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Wellton has announced it will start on a street improvement project beginning August 30.

Los Angeles Avenue will see improvements, with the project expecting to be complete through the end of December 2024.

The project will cover 2.3 miles from border to border, which is Los Angeles Avenue's first big upgrade in 18 years.

Improvements include:

Smoothing out the road

Repairing cracks

Apply a protective layer

Update road markings

Delays and temporary disruptions are expected as the project is in the works.