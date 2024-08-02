Skip to Content
Yuma County

Stray goats found in Yuma residential area

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Published 1:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two stray goats were found in the area of S. Avenue 5E and E. 40th Street, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

Deputies were called July 31 regarding these stray goats in the residential area.

The goats were able to be relocated to a foster home and are in good health.

YCSO encourages anyone with information on this case, or if you know anyone who owns these goats, to call their office at (928) 783-4427.

If the goats aren't claimed within 7 days, they will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

