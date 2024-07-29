Skip to Content
DOJ files statement of interest in lawsuit filed on behalf of San Luis church

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a a statement of interest Monday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a San Luis church.

In march, First liberty Institute and the Snell and Wilmer l.L.P. Law firm filed a complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction.

It's urging the City of San Luis from blocking the church from distributing food to those who need it most.

The church has served the community for 25 years.

“We are grateful that the United States Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in our case.  Churches like Gethsemani Baptist who are laboring every day to care for their community should receive the support of their city.  We hope the support of the law given by the United States of America motivates the City of San Luis to end their opposition to Pastor Castro and support his good work," said Jeremy Dys, Senior Council at First Liberty.

For more information on this case, go here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

