City of San Luis, Arizona receives award for budget presentation

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona has received an award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

This is the second time the City received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the Fiscal Year 2024.

The award reflects the commitment made to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“This award represents a significant achievement for our department,” said Roula Encinas, Acting Director of Finance. “This recognition is a testament to the City of San Luis Finance Department's collective efforts, and it reinforces the City’s ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency as we continue to excel in financial management."

For more information on the award, go to GFOA's website here.