Lane restrictions at San Luis Port of Entry through August 9

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you are traveling to Mexico through the San Luis Port of Entry, be aware of some lane restrictions.

Starting Monday night through August 9, there will be only one southbound lane open into Mexico on weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the construction, there will be infrastructure installed to connect both sides of the new Port of Entry.

"This project is being done to allow for connection of sewer and tow lines between two halves of the Port of Entry," said Anthony Kleppe, GSA Land Port of Entry Program Manager.

Please drive with caution in the construction zone and expect delays.

Traffic won't be affected during daytime rush hours nor on weekends.