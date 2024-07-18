Local Yuma County delegates in attendance at RNC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several local delegates are at the Republican National Convention this week in Milwaukee.

Arizona State Representative candidate Gary Garcia Snyder, Yuma County Recorder Candidate David Lara, and Arizona Senate Candidate Michelle Altherr are all currently in attendance.

Snyder was elected as the national delegate for Congressional District Nine.

While Lara was elected as the South Yuma County Member-At-Large national delegate.

Lara gave a speech this afternoon with a border town perspective.

“The message that I want to send is that we the residents of San Luis, Arizona do not want to become a San Luis, Sonora, right now it looks like a war zone," said Lara.

Snyder says he is able to give others at the convention a more personal description of how the border impacts us financially.

“The resources, the ambulances, the hospitals, you know you name it they don’t see that they don’t talk about… it’s our own taxpayer money that’s paying for these resources and it’s leaving us depleted," said Snyder.

As for Altherr, she says that since the assassination attempt she has seen a more unified front at the convention.

“With what happened to President Trump it kind of solidifies us to be in more of a cohesive unit and going in the same direction," said Altherr.

Lara believes the current Biden Administration is in total chaos when it comes to protecting the border and would like for it be more secure.