Homegoods hosts grand opening in Yuma

Published 4:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Homegoods store held its grand opening Thursday in Yuma.

Homegoods is the leading, off-price home décor store in the United States. You can find furniture, pet accessories, bed and bath, and more.

This is the first Homegoods store in Yuma and prior to it, the nearest Homegoods store was in El Centro.

"Just come out, bring your family and enjoy. This is something nice for our community. I think it was a long time overdue for a store like this so I'm excited and I know that the community will enjoy this store opening," said Yuma local Priscilla Smith.

The new store is located in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center on Castle Dome Avenue.

Its hours are the following:

  • Monday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Sundays from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
